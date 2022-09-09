Army deploys M777 ultra light howitzers in RALP

A Light Artillery Regiment has been converted to a medium regiment, said officials

The Army has deployed the M777 Ultra Light Howitzers (ULH) in the Rest of Arunachal Pradesh (RALP) area, beyond the Tawang sector, close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which significantly augments firepower and also gives rapid mobility at short notice as they can be airlifted by the CH-47F(I) Chinook heavylift helicopters.

A Light Artillery Regiment has been converted to a medium regiment with the induction of M777 ULH in early 2021, officials said giving an insight into the deployment of guns in this area. A comprehensive capability and infrastructure development plan is now underway in RALP.

The M777 gives significant flexibility in the employment options for long range fire power, one officer noted. “It can be airlifted to any forward location when required which is especially useful in RALP given the uneven terrain and thick forest cover,” the officer added.

The M777 is a 155-mm, 39-calibre towed artillery gun and weighs just four tonnes which makes them light enough to be airlifted underslung from Chinook helicopters. India has contracted 145 M777 guns from the BAE Systems and over half of them have been inducted.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) operates 15 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters procured from Boeing through the Foreign Military Sales programme of the U.S. Government under a deal in September 2015. It is in talks with Boeing for procuring 11 additional Chinooks.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, the Indian Army has significantly augmented its firepower along the 1300 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern sector while also beefing up overall defences in the region especially in the Tawang sector by integrating various services in real time through automation. This includes upgraded L-70 air defence guns, M777 Ultra Light Howitzers, and an automated and electronic fusion of Bofors and other artillery guns deployed along the LAC.

Since the standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh and heavy Chinese build-up along the LAC, the Army has deployed the K9 Vajra-T 52-calibre self-propelled artillery gun in Ladakh which significantly enhances the range of its artillery in the area. Impressed with their performance, the Army is considering procuring additional K9 guns to add to the 100 in service.

