Army chief begins two-day visit to Manipur to assess ground situation

May 27, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Imphal

Army Chief General Manoj Pande reached Manipur on a two-day visit where he will interact with the local formation commanders and obtain a first-hand account of the situation on the ground, according to the Army. Meanwhile, Army and Assam Rifles launched multiple search operations in Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao and Sagolmang areas of Manipur in the early hours of Saturday to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas.

As the internal security situation worsened in Manipur, the State Administration had requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 03. “As an immediate response, Army and Assam Rifles deployed 135 columns to diffuse the situation by carrying out active domination of sensitive and fringe areas. Approximately 35,000 civilians were evacuated to safe zones and immediate relief and humanitarian aid was provisioned to displaced civilians by the Army and Assam Rifles,” the Army said in a statement.

On Sunday, Gen. Pande will meet Governor Ms. Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Chief Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh to discuss and deliberate on the current situation and future trajectory, in order to restore normalcy at the earliest, the statement added.

Operations under way

The Army’s Dimapur-based 3 Corps said on Twitter that the operations are part of overall ongoing efforts by the Army and Assam Rifles to restore peace and normalcy in the State. “Army columns are using latest technology weapons, equipment and other force multipliers while operating in the forested mountainous areas,” it stated.

On Friday too, security forces intensified domination across the State. Army teams in Imphal East and Churachandpur had prevented a firing incident between the two communities as armed miscreants fired and ran towards higher reaches. However, no casualties were reported.

Earlier this week, Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen R.P. Kalita was on a three-day visit to Manipur to assess and review the ground security situation. He had visited Kangpokpi, Matripukhri, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Yaingangpokpi and Moreh.

“During his meetings with local stakeholders, including members from all communities and several civil society organisations, the Eastern Army Commander urged suspension of hostilities by all sections of society. He urged the people of Manipur to maintain tranquillity and harmony and carry out constructive dialogue to ensure lasting peace in the region,” a tweet from 3 Corps said.