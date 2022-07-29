Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande embarks on two-day visit to Bhutan

The visit is expected to enhance the bilateral relationship

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande speaks during a defence conference in New Delhi on July 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande on Friday left for Bhutan on a two-day visit to hold talks with top civil and military brass of the country to further broad-base defence and security ties.

The Army said the visit will “further enhance the unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding”.

“The Chief of Army Staff is scheduled to have an audience with the King and the Fourth King,” the Army said in a statement.

It said the Army Chief will also engage in extensive discussions with his counterpart in the Royal Bhutan Army to exchange views on taking forward the strong cultural and professional bonds between both the Armies.