Arms recovered near Jammu border: BSF
Recovery averted a major tragedy, says BSF spokesman
Arms and ammunition have been recovered near the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Thursday.
The recovery was made during a special search operation launched in sub-sector Pargwal and “averted a major tragedy”, a BSF spokesman said.
“One AK-47 rifle, 20 rounds, two rifle magazines, two pistols [made in Italy], 40 rounds and four pistol magazines were recovered from a bag,” the spokesman stated.
There were intelligence inputs about Pakistan based anti-national elements likely to attempt to smuggle weapons. “The BSF troops were kept on a high alert and the area between fencing and the IB was regularly patrolled,” the BSF added.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.