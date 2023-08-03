HamberMenu
Ariha Shah case | MEA summoned German Ambassador, asked for her to be returned to India at the earliest: Arindam Bagchi

“We give high priority to this issue,” he said adding, “her cultural rights are being violated by her being placed in foster care in Germany. We have asked that she be returned to India.”

August 03, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. File

The Ministry of External Affairs had summoned German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann this week in Ariha Shah case and asked Germany to send her to India at the earliest, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday (August 3).

“We give high priority to this issue,” he said adding, “Ariha Shah’s cultural rights are being violated by her being placed in foster care in Germany. We have asked that she be returned to India.”

“We had summoned the German Ambassador this week and asked him to ensure that she is returned to India at the earliest,” Mr. Bagchi said. “We will continue to work with and press the German officials to ensure her return to India,” he added.

An ongoing custody battle for a two-year-old girl separated from her Indian parents in Germany two years ago has triggered a diplomatic spat between India and Germany.

Earlier this month, in response to renewed appeals from baby Ariha’s parents, the government had expressed its “dismay” over the treatment and “infringement” of the toddler’s social, cultural and linguistic rights in German foster care for over 20 months, while calling on Germany to repatriate the child at the earliest.

