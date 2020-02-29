Appoint amicus curiae to look into Delhi riot cases: Congress

The Congress on Saturday accused the Delhi police of a “one-sided” investigation into the incidents of violence in northeast Delhi and demanded that the Supreme Court appoint an amicus curiae to look into the cases.

Party Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Anand Sharma said at a press conference here that the situation was far from normal. “An environment of fear” had gripped the city. The police, which report to the Amit Shah-led Ministry of Home Affairs, had let the city burn for four days.

“What is the definition of hate speech? According to the Delhi police, the speeches made by BJP leaders were not hate speeches, and the protests and dharnas by citizens are a threat to society,” he said, pointing to the cases filed against activists working under United Against Hate, including Harsh Mander. A case of attempt to murder has been filed against them.

“We urge the Supreme Court to take cognizance of all these cases. Let the Supreme Court appoint an amicus curiae to scrutinise all such cases wherein people are being framed and put in jails,” Mr. Sharma said. Any further delay, he said, would only add to the tension. “We have no expectations from the Centre or the Home Ministry or the Delhi Chief Minister [Arvind Kejriwal], but we have hopes from the courts,” he said.