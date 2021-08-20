AP, Telangana have high prevalence of non-communicable diseases, says ASSOCHAM survey

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a 16.19% prevalence of key Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), which is higher than the national average of 11.62 %

According to a primary healthcare survey report released by the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a 16.19% prevalence of key Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), which is higher than the national average of 11.62%.

The apex trade association, as part of its "Illness to Wellness" campaign, unveiled the findings of the report followed by a virtual panel discussion on "Non-Communicable Diseases: The New Health Challenges for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana" on August 20.

The report revealed that these States particularly have a higher prevalence of NCDs, as compared to the national average. High stress levels, workplace pollution and dietary habits are said to be leading to these ailments. However, it was noted that the prevalence of heart diseases, cancer, digestive diseases and respiratory diseases are found to be lower in the two Telugu-speaking states compared to the national average prevalence rate for these diseases.

Senior consultant physician, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad C.H. Vasanth Kumar cautioned that NCDs are a real threat to human life as they affect everyone irrespective of age and financial status while K.S. Soma Sekhar Rao, consultant gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Department of Medical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Apollo Health City, Hyderabad said an unhealthy gut is the mother of all diseases and "we must take good care of our gut from a very young age for a long healthy life." Founder and director, Total Care Control, Rajesh Kesari said NCDs are an impediment to the socio-economic development of the country.

Founder and co-director, Thought Arbitrage Research Institute (TARI) Kaushik Dutta and top doctors addressed the webinar.