Anurag Kashyap apologises for participating in anti-Mandal protests

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday offered his unconditional apology for participating in protests against the Mandal Commission recommendations as a teenager but said with his stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he knows what he is fighting for.

The director had drawn criticism, with a user calling him “casteist”, after he revealed he had taken to the streets in the 1990s against the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations.

“My tweet in response to an accusation about me, where I talked about having participated in the Mandal commission protests has offended a lot of people. I unconditionally apologise for the teenager that I was and I totally stand for the rights and reservations for SC/ST/OBC” Mr. Kashyap posted in his reply to a user.

My tweet in response to an accusation about me, where I talked about having participated in Mandal commission protests has offended a lot of people. I unconditionally apologise for the teenager that I was and I totally stand for the rights and reservations forSC/ST/OBC https://t.co/BPE8tqewvG — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 23, 2019

“To expand on that - then I was a lot of things I am not today, I have not been that man for the longest time, but today I know what I am fighting for and I want to focus on that. I am not always politically correct and I don’t claim I understand everything. But this fight I do know,” he added.

The filmmaker said he revealed his participation in the anti-Mandal protests after a user questioned him on whether he had ever been a part of a protest.

“Yes. August Kranti was also in the field, and was also in the anti-corruption protest behind Anna Hazare, and on the road to protest the Mandal Commission 24 years ago,” he had said.