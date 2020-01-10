National

Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to 12 people in Seemapuri violence case

Relatives of those arrested during the violence, gathered at the Daryaganj Police Station in New Delhi on Saturday , December 21, 2019. Photo by R V Moorthy / The Hindu

Relatives of those arrested during the violence, gathered at the Daryaganj Police Station in New Delhi on Saturday , December 21, 2019. Photo by R V Moorthy / The Hindu   | Photo Credit: R_V_Moorthy

more-in

Stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj and Seemapuri in the national capital during protests last month against the Act, police said.

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to 12 people arrested in connection with violence in Seemapuri area of northeast Delhi during recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra granted the relief to the accused on a personal bond of ₹20,000 each and one surety of like amount.

The court said most of the accused were in judicial custody since December 21.

It directed them to join investigation as an when required by the investigating officer and not to do “any act which may disturb the public peace”.

Stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri in northeast part of the national capital during protests last month against the Act, police said.

Some of the police personnel received serious injuries and, therefore, section 307 was slapped against them, police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 5:19:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/anti-caa-protests-delhi-court-grants-bail-to-12-people-in-seemapuri-violence-case/article30534583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY