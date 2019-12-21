National

Anti-CAA protest: 15 held for Daryaganj violence

Car set on fire outside police office in Daryaganj as anti-CAA protests continue in New Delhi on December 20, 2019.

Car set on fire outside police office in Daryaganj as anti-CAA protests continue in New Delhi on December 20, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Saurabh Trivedi

They have been charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty

Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, police said on Saturday.

Initially 10 people were held but five more were arrested later, they said.

Those arrested have been charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty, police said.

According to police, the protesters had set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg area on Friday evening. The fire was immediately doused.

Forty persons were detained in connection with the protest and subsequent violence. Out of them, eight minors were released early Saturday.

Ten of the people arrested were among those who were detained, police said, adding there is a likelihood of more arrests in the matter

