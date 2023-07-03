HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anil Ambani appears before ED in FEMA case

Anil Ambani had appeared before the ED in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others

July 03, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai. File

Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai. File

Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani on July 3 appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said.

Mr. Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in the Ballard Estate area to record his statement in the case, registered under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

Further details of the case in which Mr. Ambani was summoned were not immediately known.

The industrialist had appeared before the ED in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.