ANIIMS celebrating graduation ceremony for the first 3 batches

Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral D.K. Joshi is expected to be the chief guest for the ceremony which will be held on November 7, 2023

November 06, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), Port Blair, is celebrating its graduation ceremony for the first three batches of its students who have successfully passed their MBBS course. Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral D.K. Joshi is expected to be the chief guest for the ceremony which will be held on November 7, 2023. 

According to a release issued by the Institute, ANIIMA came into being on September 1, 2015, under a society named Andaman & Nicobar Islands Medical Education & Research Society (ANIMERS). 

The medical college project was built under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), where 55 district hospitals–having 20 acres of land, 300 beds and no medical college in that district–were to be upgraded to medical college. 

ANIIMS is the only medical institute for the entire UT of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, with GB Pant Hospital (GBPH) as its attached medical college teaching hospital. GBPH is the only referral hospital in the islands with advanced patient care facilities. 

The rural and urban health training centres under ANIIMS provide comprehensive healthcare facilities to the rural and urban population and an inside view of the primary healthcare management for medical students, added the release.

