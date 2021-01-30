YVU gearing up for NAAC accreditation

Varsity announces results of PG entrance on last day of exams itself

Yogi Vemana University is gearing up for the forthcoming visit of a peer team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Vice-Chancellor M. Surya Kalavathi, who completed her first year in office, addressed reporters here on Friday along with Registrar D. Vijaya Raghava Prasad.

She announced that the varsity had taken up an academic, financial and green audit ahead of the NAAC visit. “The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) has been strengthened and we are hoping for a good rank this time,” she said.

On the augmentation of infrastructure and laboratories, she said the Gurukulam building handed over to the university by the State government would be used for new facilities. While the English language laboratory has been renovated, the MBA and M.Com labs would be readied shortly.

Prof. Kalavathi said the management has laid special focus on developing the university’s three major units, namely YVU campus college, YSR Engineering College campus and the C.P. Brown library and Language Research Centre. On the impact of the pandemic, she said that the varsity was able to keep pace on the academic and research fronts, in spite of the hiccups posed by the lockdown.

The varsity made a record of sorts by announcing the results of the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (YVUPGCET) on the very last date of the examinations.

“The counselling process is on and classes for the new batch will commence next month,” she added.

Registrar Prof. Prasad said the e-office and learning management system in academics had been successfully implemented and the varsity had bagged three quality awards from Indian Standards Organisation (ISO) last year.