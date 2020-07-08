YSR’s heart always beat for the poor and farmers: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday termed his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy as a politician par excellence, whose heart beat for the poor and the farmers.

Farmers’ Day

Speaking after paying tributes at his ‘samadhi’ at the YSR Estates at Idupulapaya here on the occasion of his 71st birth anniversary, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government would observe the day as ‘Farmer’s Day’ every year.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered a garland at the ‘samadhi’ and sat in silence along with his mother Vijayamma, wife Bharathi, sister Sharmila, among others. The family members laid a wreath and participated in the special prayers.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the entire vicinity was thoroughly sanitised and every visitor was made to undergo thermal checking. The security personnel ensured everyone was present with face mask and all the MLAs and MLCs were given hand sanitiser at the entry point.

District in-charge Minister A. Suresh, MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, government whips K. Srinivasulu and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, legislators P. Ravindranatha Reddy, Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy, S. Raghurami Reddy, and M. Sudheer Reddy, MLCs Kathi Narasimha Reddy, D.C. Govinda Reddy and V. Gopal Reddy participated in the programme.

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy bid farewell to the family members and party leaders, and left for Kadapa airport by a helicopter, from where he left for Gannavaram.