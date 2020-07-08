YSR’s heart always beat for the poor and farmers: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday termed his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy as a politician par excellence, whose heart beat for the poor and the farmers.
Farmers’ Day
Speaking after paying tributes at his ‘samadhi’ at the YSR Estates at Idupulapaya here on the occasion of his 71st birth anniversary, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government would observe the day as ‘Farmer’s Day’ every year.
Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered a garland at the ‘samadhi’ and sat in silence along with his mother Vijayamma, wife Bharathi, sister Sharmila, among others. The family members laid a wreath and participated in the special prayers.
In view of the COVID-19 situation, the entire vicinity was thoroughly sanitised and every visitor was made to undergo thermal checking. The security personnel ensured everyone was present with face mask and all the MLAs and MLCs were given hand sanitiser at the entry point.
District in-charge Minister A. Suresh, MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, government whips K. Srinivasulu and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, legislators P. Ravindranatha Reddy, Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy, S. Raghurami Reddy, and M. Sudheer Reddy, MLCs Kathi Narasimha Reddy, D.C. Govinda Reddy and V. Gopal Reddy participated in the programme.
Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy bid farewell to the family members and party leaders, and left for Kadapa airport by a helicopter, from where he left for Gannavaram.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath