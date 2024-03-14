GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP will lose Srikalahasti first, asserts former Minister’s son

Cadre rejoice at announcement of Bojjala Sudheer Reddy as the TDP candidate from Srikalahasti constituency

March 14, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
TDP Srikalahasti candidate Bojjala Sudheer Reddy

TDP Srikalahasti candidate Bojjala Sudheer Reddy

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadre celebrated the announcement of Bojjala Sudheer Reddy as the candidate for the Srikalahasti Assembly constituency.

The name of Mr. Sudheer Reddy, son of former Minister Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy and a close ally of TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, had found a place in the second list of 34 candidates released by the party on Thursday.

Talking to reporters who met him at his residence in Srikalahasti, an elated Mr. Sudheer Reddy said he was grateful to Mr. Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for nominating him as the party candidate for Srikalahasti, and said he was confident of sweeping the election.

“I am aware of the responsibility the party has entrusted me,” he said, and sounded optimistic in taking along the leaders and cadres of both BJP and JSP.

Mr. Sudheer Reddy said he had full faith in the party leadership and said he hoped to see Nara Lokesh become the Chief Minister of the State in the future.

In reply to a question, he said that the present MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy was “no match for him”, and said out of the 175 Assembly seats, Srikalahasti would be the first seat that the YSRCP would lose. “The good work done by the TDP government here in the past will contribute to my victory,” Mr. Sudheer Reddy said.

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Tirupati / Telugu Desam Party

