YSRCP puts special focus on defeated seats in Srikakulam district in 2019 general elections

January 13, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

YSR Congress Party high command seems to have given top priority for loyalty in selection of in-charges for Ichchapuram, Tekkali Assembly seats and Srikakulam Parliamentary segment, according to political observers and party senior leaders.

The YSRCP won Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Pathapatnam, Palasa and Amadalavalasa seats in 2019 general elections but was defeated in Tekkali and Ichchapuram.

Cross-voting in favour of Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu helped the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to win Srikakulam Parliament seat, which is one among the three seats out of 25 won by the Opposition party in 2019 general elections. The party announced names of in-charges for the constituencies where it was defeated in previous elections.

The party confirmed Zilla Parishad chairperson Piriya Vijaya as Ichchapuram candidate where the YSRCP was defeated twice in 2014 and 2019 general elections. Ms. Vijaya’s husband Piriya Sairaj who unsuccessfully contested from Ichchapuram in 2019 had been the in-charge of the constituency till the appointment of his wife for the segment.

By appointing as in-charge of Ichchapuram, the party indicated that Ms. Vijaya would be the candidate for the constituency in ensuing general elections.

Likewise, the YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas who was defeated by the TDP MP candidate Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in 2019 general elections will be the candidate for the YSRCP in Tekkali Assembly constituency.

Perada Tilak who unsuccessfully contested from Tekkali Assembly seat against the TDP nominee and present TDP State President K. Atchannaidu was surprisingly given responsibility for Srikakulam MP seat.

If everything goes well, he will be the MP candidate in the ensuing elections. Interestingly, all the three candidates belonged to the dominant Kalinga community which has a significant population in the district.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appalaraju hailed the decision of the party high command in selecting three loyal and strong candidates as in-charges of Itchapuram, Tekkali Assembly and Srikakulam Parliamentary constituencies.

He said that the selection of the candidates had shocked Opposition parties as they were all set to win those seats with a comfortable majority.

Meanwhile, supporters of former Union Minister Killi Kruparani are still hopeful that the party high command may consider her name for the MP seat as she successfully defeated TDP’s senior leader Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu in 2009 general elections when she was in Congress Party.