Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP MLA Nagarjuna takes out padayatra

Vemuru MLA Meruga Nagarjuna and his followers take out a ``Pada Yatra, at Vemuru constituency on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

A ground swell of public outrage marked the third day of protests against the alleged derogatory remarks made against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

At Vemuru, MLA Meruga Ngarjuna led about 5,000 protestors and took out a padayatra from Vemuru to Vaikunthapuram. “This protest has been taken out by the people who had come out spontaneously protesting against the unparliamentary language used by the opposition parties against the Chief Minister. The remarks are highly objectionable and the people are not ready to tolerate such remarks,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

The protests continued on the third day across the State. Leaders and MLAs across the district took out protest rallies on the third day.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2021 12:13:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ysrcp-mla-nagarjuna-takes-out-padayatra/article37145101.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY