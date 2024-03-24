YSRCP MLA from Chintalapudi joins Congress

March 24, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Chintalapudi Assembly constituency in Eluru district V.R. Eliza on March 24 (Sunday) joined the Congress party in the presence of its State president Y.S. Sharmila. Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Eliza said that he had sent his resignation to the YSRCP leadership. He said he chose to walk out of the ruling party as he was unable to ‘adjust’ with the local party leaders.

“I was completely ignored and subjected to humiliations in the party. I was not invited to the local programme and even my name was erased from the plaques erected as part of inaugural programmes. I reported it to the party leadership but there was no result,” he said, adding that though he worked relentlessly for development of the party, he was let down by the leadership.

He said he joined Congress because it was the only secular party and the party’s ideology was not based on any caste, religion or community. “Congress is the need of the hour and we need to ensure Congress rule at the Centre and in the State,” he said, adding that he would contribute for development of Congress party.

“There may be many other unhappy leaders in the YSR Congress Party who may want to join the Congress party,” he said. Replying to a query on who was the reason for his quitting the ruling party, he said it was a common knowledge.