YSRCP misrule pushed State into a financial crisis: TDP

Probe by Central organisations sought into ‘diversion’ of money

TDP national spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram on Saturday demanded that the YSRCP reveal to the CAG the names of the beneficiaries of the ₹41,034 crore unaccounted money in the last financial year.

At a press conference, Mr. Pattabhi Ram, referring to Principal Finance Secretary S.S. Rawat’s response to the allegations of accounting lapses, alleged that he had stated what he asked to by the YSRCP leadership.

He alleged that CAG had stopped sending monthly indicators to the government because of large-scale financial irregularities. He said the Centre and the CAG had never imposed any financial restrictions or loan limits on the State when the TDP was in power.

Mr. Pattabhi Ram also alleged that the State witnessed an unprecedented financial crisis under the YSRCP’s “misrule.”

“Had the ₹41,034 crore been put to proper use, the State would not be reeling under such deep financial chaos,” he said.

The fact that the Union Finance Ministry had written two letters within a month pointing to the financial gaps in Andhra Pradesh’s accounts was giving rise to doubts if the government would be in a position to pay salaries and pensions to the employees if the Centre further tightened the financial control on the State.

The TDP leader demanded an inquiry by the Central organisations dealing with financial irregularities into the “diversion” of money and make public the probe report.

He also sought the intervention of Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to ensure transparency and accountability on the State finances.