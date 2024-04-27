GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

YSRCP manifesto will further consolidate our vote bank, says Parvatipuram MLA

April 27, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
parvatipuram sitting MLA and YSRCP candidate, Alajangi Jogarao, campaigning in Parvatipuram on Saturday.

parvatipuram sitting MLA and YSRCP candidate, Alajangi Jogarao, campaigning in Parvatipuram on Saturday.

Pavatipuram sitting MLA and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) nominee, Alajangi Jogarao, on Saturday said that the party’s manifesto released by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would catch the everyone’s attention as it was aimed to benefit all sections of society. While participating in the election campaign, he said that the party had been implementing nine schemes effectively and the new manifesto would further boost welfare activity in the State.

Mr. Jogarao said that the schemes would benefit scheduled castes and tribes as their per capita income was less compared to people of other sections. He urged people to compare his party’s manifesto with that of Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) assurances, so that they would understand YSRCP’s good intentions.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.