YSRCP leaders misbehaved with Ashok at Ramatheertham, alleges Ayyanna Patrudu

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Friday alleged that the YSR Congress Party leaders and Ministers had misbehaved with former Union Minister and TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapathiraju at Ramatheertham on Wednesday.

Releasing a video from Narsipatnam, he said that the treatment meted out Mr. Ashok should be deplored, as the YSRCP leaders had done fully knowing about the background of Mr. Ashok. He hails from the Vizianagaram royal family that has contributed immensely for the development of this region, especially in the field of education and culture, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said.

The family had constructed and maintained over 100 temples in this region and they were the people who started the famed music college in Vizianagaram from where stalwarts such as Ghantasala and Suseela had passed out, said Mr. Ayyanna.

The former TDP minister said that it is surprising to see that a person who is the accused number 2 in a CBI case talking about corruption against a person like Mr. Ashok, who known for soberness and spotless political career.