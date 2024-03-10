YSRCP leaders highlight welfare schemes at ‘Siddham’ public meeting in Bapatla

March 10, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - MEDARAMETLA (BAPATLA)

The fourth and final ‘Siddham’ public meeting of the YSR Congerss Party (YSRCP) held at Medarametla in Bapatla district on March 10 (Sunday) witnessed a huge turnout of people from 43 Assembly constituencies in six districts of Bapatla, Guntur, Prakasam, Palnadu, Nellore and Tirupati.

The YSRCP leaders from all these districts addressed the gathering as it was the biggest public meeting of the ruling party before issue of the election notification in Andhra Pradesh.

From the top, the ramp at the stage looked like English alphabet ’Y’ with the YSRCP’s election slogan ‘Why Not 175’ written at the centre as the party flags flew high on both the top ends of the letter ‘Y’.

During the meeting, some people flew a drone camera allegedly without permission and the YSRCP leaders requested the police to take the drone down and identify the people who flew it.

Alleging that the drone was flying at the instance of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, YSRCP MLA and the party’s candidate for Narasaraopet parliamentary constituency Anil Kumar Yadav warned that the ruling party would teach a befitting lesson to the Opposition. “If Mr. Lokesh wishes to see the real crowd at the Siddham meeting then he must come to the meeting instead of sending drones,” he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended welfare schemes to the people without discrimination based on caste, party and other grounds, said YSRCP MLA Mekathoti Sucharitha, who is contesting from Tadikonda Assembly constituency.

The common people have turned out to be the star campaigners for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as they are happy with the implementation of a slew of welfare schemes, observed Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana said that the Chief Minister had introduced many reforms in the last five years to empower the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities and provided political opportunities.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh said that after the success of the first ‘Siddham’ meetings starting from Bheemili, Eluru and Anantapur, the Opposition parties joined hands.

Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu alleged that the TDP and its allies had no support from the people in the State. He said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled all the promises made to the people, while TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had cheated them by reneging on his promises.