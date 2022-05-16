YSRCP leaders don’t have moral right to meet people, says JSP leader

‘Govt. failed in bringing development, jobs to locals’

Jana Sena Party (JSP)’s State publicity secretary Babu Paluru on Monday said that YSRCP leaders had no moral right to meet people under Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP programme as they had failed to ensure development in the State.

In a press release, he said that YSRCP MLAs were hesitating to meet people under the programme as they were being questioned about skyrocketing of prices of petroleum products, edible oils and other essential commodities.

Mr. Babu said that the YSRCP government had ignored many issues of Parvatipuram and Bobbili constituencies in the last three years. He said that sugarcane farmers could not get their dues due to the failure of the government. “The government could not complete the Jhanjavati project which is the lifeline for Parvatipuram district. The local people have been denied jobs in many companies, including in the Bobbili growth centre. Hundreds of farmers are going around revenue and forest offices for compensation for the damage done by elephants to their crops. The real issues have not been resolved,“ he added.