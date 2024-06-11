GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP leaders assure Jagan to revive party in Srikakulam district

Published - June 11, 2024 07:50 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, including former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, former Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar and ex-S. Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, on Tuesday, assured YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that they would strive hard to revive the party with concerted efforts. They met Mr. Jagan and discussed the reasons for the party’s recent debacle in the district, where Telugu Desam Party (TDP) swept all the seats.

Mr. Prasada Rao said that YSRCP remained strong in all local bodies, while hoping that the party would win majority seats in next Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kiran Kumar said that the party’s 40 percent vote bank indicated that YSRCP still had a strong presence in each and every village of Etcherla constituency. Mr. Srinivasa Rao, on the other hand, said that he would hold meetings in all mandals of S. Kota, make local leaders rededicate themselves and highlight the issues of the people.

