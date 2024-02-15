GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP leader Sucharitha expresses confidence of winning elections from Tadikonda Assembly constituency

The YSRCP leadership has recently decided to field the Prathipadu MLA from Tadikonda which has a major part of the capital region of Amaravati falling under its limit

February 15, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PHIRANGIPURAM (GUNTUR)

Sambasiva Rao M.
Prathipadu MLA and former Minister M. Sucharitha with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the volunteers’ award programme in Phirangipuram mandal in Guntur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

YSRCP leader M. Sucharitha has expressed confidence that she will win the forthcoming general elections from Tadikonda Assembly constituency.

The YSRCP leadership has decided to field the former Home Minister, who is representing Prathipadu Assembly constituency at present, from Tadikonda Assembly constituency. The decision assumes significance as Ms. Sucharitha, who has won thrice from Prathipadu, will now fight from Tadikonda Assembly constituency which has a major part of the capital region of Amaravati falling under its limit.

Ms. Sucharitha accompanied Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the launch a week-long programme to present the Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the best village and ward volunteers, at Phirangipuram in Guntur district on February 15 (Thursday). Phirangipuram happens to be the native village of Ms. Sucharitha.

Ghat road to Carmel Matha shrine

In response to the appeal of Ms. Sucharitha, the Chief Minister sanctioned ₹39 crore for the construction of a ghat road to the Carmel Matha shrine atop Phirangipuram Hill.

The Chief Minister said that as per the request of Ms. Sucharitha, the special monthly pension for the 17,000 families affected in the Amaravati capital region would be enhanced from ₹2,500 to ₹5,000 from March, 2024.

Ms. Sucharitha was elected as a ZPTC member from Phirangipuram mandal when she was with the Congress before the death of Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. 

