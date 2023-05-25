YSRCP leader stabbed in hospital after group clash in Chittoor’s Kuppam

May 25, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Kuppam town was tense on Thursday after a local leader of the ruling YSRCP, who was undergoing treatment in a hospital for injuries sustained in a clash, was allegedly attacked with knives and sticks by the supporters of another leader from the same party. The critically injured leader was rushed to a corporate hospital in Bengaluru.

According to sources, two groups of YSRCP cadre clashed on Wednesday over the procession of the deity in connection with the concluding ritual of Gangamma Jatara. Late on Wednesday night, supporters of Munaswamy, vice-chairman of Kuppam municipality, reportedly damaged the car of Vasu, a local YSRCP leader and a follower of Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy. In retaliation, Vasu’s supporters reportedly damaged an earthmover belonging to Munaswamy. In the melee, Vasu was said to have been injured and was admitted to the government hospital in Kuppam.

On Thursday, while Vasu was undergoing treatment, a group of youth, armed with sticks and sharp weapons, barged into the ward, lifted Vasu from the bed and brought him near the casualty ward, where he was stabbed. Supporters of Vasu rushed to the spot, ratcheting up the tension.

On receiving an alert from the hospital staff, the Kuppam police reached the spot and resorted to lathi-charge, dispersing crowds on both sides. Vasu was then rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that they received complaints from both the sides and that criminal cases would be registered against those who participated in the clashes. Police pickets were installed at the arterial junctions of Kuppam town to prevent any untoward incident.