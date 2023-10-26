HamberMenu
YSRCP kick-starts bus yatra to win over the disadvantaged sections of society

The ruling party leaders say that welfare schemes will continue only if the YSRCP is voted to power again

October 26, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and other party leaders participating in the bus yatra, at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district on Thursday.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on October 26 kick-started its ‘Samajika Sadhikara Yatra’ to win over the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in the State.

The YSRCP launched the bus yatra simultaneously from three districts — Srikakulam (Ichchapuram Assembly constituency), Guntur (Tenali) and Anantapur (Singanamala - SC constituency).

Apparently, the YSRCP set the narrative that the TDP had neglected these sections during its term. It also wanted to tell the voters that the welfare schemes would be discontinued if the JSP-TDP combine comes to power in 2024.

Addressing the gathering from atop the bus, the Ministers and YSRCP leaders alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was a “Dalit betrayer.”

Dalits had no role, or power in the TDP government, they alleged. In contrast, they claimed that the SCs, STs and minorities were holding their heads high under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan  Reddy.

The BCs, SCs and STs had waged many agitations for establishing their identity. The previous governments had used them as vote bank. But they got their due under the YSRCP government, they said, and added that 17 ministerial berths were allotted to the MLAs belonging to the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities.

The YSRCP leaders alleged that Mr. Naidu had tricked women with the false promise of ‘Pasupu Kumkuma’, a scheme launched ahead of the 2019 elections. In contrast, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had empowered them on all fronts, they said.

“The welfare schemes will continue only if the YSRCP comes to power again. People should stand by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy if social justice is to prevail,” they said.

Ministers D. Prasada Rao, B. Satyanarayana, S. Appala Raju, and M. Nagarjuna addressed the meeting in Srikakulam district, while Jogi Ramesh and A. Suresh spoke in Guntur.  Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, Amzath Basha Bepari, and K.V. Ushasri Charan addressed the meeting in Anantapur.

