YSRCP is using caste survey report to its advantage, alleges Congress leader

March 14, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji on March 14 (Thursday) alleged that the State government did not make public the caste census report deliberately even two weeks after the completion of the process, as it wanted the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) alone to benefit by it.

In a statement, Mr. Shivaji said the ruling party had “suppressed” the report as it alone wanted to benefit by fielding candidates based on the caste data in the forthcoming elections.

Asserting that the caste census was undertaken using public money, he insisted that people of the State had the right to know the caste data. He said it had become clear that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reshuffled the party candidates for Assembly and Parliament constituencies based on the details of the survey.

Accusing the ruling party of resorting to misuse of power, he said it seemed as though the caste census was carried out only for the benefit of the YSRCP. He demanded that the government put the survey report in the public domain before the release of the election notification.