YSRCP govt. wants to ensure that every child gets access to education: Dy. CM

S.B. Amzath Basha inaugurates third phase of Amma Vodi in YSR Kadapa district

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha speaking at the launch of the third phase of Amma Vodi programme at Kadapa on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha said that the main objective of the YSRCP government’s pet project, Amma Vodi, is to ensure that no child has to forgo education due to financial constraints.

Inaugurating the third phase of the Amma Vodi programme in YSR district at the Collectorate meeting hall here on Monday, Mr. Amzath Basha said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought innovative changes in the education and medical sectors in the State for the benefit of the poor.

District Collector V. Vijay Ramaraju said that opportunities arising from good education are infinite. “Every mother must attend the parents' meet in schools. Mothers are advised to know the progress of their children regarding academic pursuits from time to time. The State government is providing 10 types of infrastructure in every school through the Nadu-Nedu programme. In this context, every mother should be involved in the educational development of her children. They should set aside some time for supervising the education of the children daily,” he said.

The Collector said that the total amount of benefits under Amma Vodi scheme to be credited into the accounts of 1,87,742 mothers across the district for the year 2021-22 is ₹281.61 crore.