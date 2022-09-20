YSRCP govt. has provided 6.16 lakh jobs, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

Jagan Mohan Reddy rebuts allegations of soaring unemployment in State

Jagan Mohan Reddy rebuts allegations of soaring unemployment in State

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that his government has brought in revolutionary reforms to promote self employment.

“Our record in providing jobs in the public sector is unparalleled. There are 3.97 lakh jobs in the state in the public sector, of which 34,108 jobs have been created during the TDP’s tenure. We have created 2.06 lakh jobs which means we have created half of the total jobs in the last three years,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said during a debate on industrial development in the Assembly on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that the government had provided 37,908 jobs on contract basis and 3.71 lakh jobs were provided in the outsourcing sector. “We have provided 6.16 lakh jobs in regular, contract, and outsourcing basis,” he said.

Highlighting that the YSRCP government has introduced decentralised governance through village and ward secretariats, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “We have provided 1.25 lakh jobs in secretariats, 85% of which were given to BC, SC and ST category candidates. In addition, 51,387 employees of the RTC have been brought under the direct purview of the government. In the Medical and Health Department, we have filled 16,880 regular posts, 6,360 posts in Education Department. So far, we have provided 2.06 lakh regular jobs,” the Chief Minister said.

He further said that Andhra Pradesh Outsourcing Corporation had been created to eliminate corruption in recruitment. “Despite all this, the Opposition and its friendly media houses are cooking up stories on unemployment,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that the government is committed to promote self employment, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said welfare schemes such as YSR Vahana Mithra had provided financial assistance to 2.75 lakh families, while financial assistance are being provided to washermen, tailors, barbers, etc under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme.

Further, the government has tied up with corporate majors such as Hindustan Lever, ITC, Procter and Gamble and Amul to provide training and support to self-employed women. Under the YSR Cheyutha, an annual financial assistance of ₹18,500 is being provided to women.

Dig at Naidu

“I want those people who are watching politics closely to tell the young generation about evil plans of Mr. Naidu. They feel angry when people are happy. Mr. Naidu has never worked for the welfare of people. They feel sad when children from marginalised communities study in English medium. They are angry because we vouch for decentralised development,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.