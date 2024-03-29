YSRCP government promoted women empowerment and ensured social justice, says A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

March 29, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KURNOOL

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the people of Andhra Pradesh should decide whether they would stand by the alliance “known for the suppression of the downtrodden sections” or his government which has “fulfilled the aspirations of all sections by ushering in the social justice”.

Addressing the ‘Memantha Siddam’ public meeting at Yemmiganur in Kurnool district on May 29 (Friday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu belied the people by making false promises in the 2014 poll manifesto.

Repeatedly showing a pamphlet distributed by the TDP in the run-up to the 2014 elections, the Chief Minister said that it was ridiculous that Mr. Naidu had hit the campaign trail with the same alliance leaders (Narendra Modi and Pawan Kalyan) with the ‘Super 6 gimmick’.

“Mr. Naidu had opposed the English medium education for the poor and exploited the SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities for his political ambitions. He hurt the sentiments of Muslims and made light of the Backward Classes with insulting remarks. Now, he has the support of any section of the people in the State,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Be it the waiver of crop loans, DWCRA loans, BC Sub-plan, special protection for women, or creating a Singapore-like capital for Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Naidu had reneged on many promises, he said.

Comparing the achievements of the YSRCP government with that of the TDP, the Chief Minister spoke at length about Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena among others. “Around ₹270 lakh crores have been channelised to the people through the DBT schemes during the YSRCP tenure,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it was for the first time in the political history of India that the YSRCP government had ushered in social justice by encouraging the SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities, and forming welfare corporations for them, apart from ensuring their political upliftment as MLAs, MPs, Ministers and providing them nominated posts.

Claiming that women empowerment was the sole motto of the YSRCP government, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to the women to tie ‘Rakhis’ to him and make him Chief Minister again.

Later, he introduced the MLA candidates and the Kurnool MP candidate to the gathering.