YSRCP government has withdrawn all benefits to Muslims, alleges Srikakulam MP

April 11, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu greeting people on the occasion of Ramadan festival, in Srikakulam on Thursday.

Srikakulam MP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha candidate Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, on Thursday, alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had withdrawn all the benefits and schemes introduced by the then TDP government for the Muslim community. On the occasion of Ramadan, he greeted them at local Masjids and recalled his family association with them.

He said that Dulhan, Ramzan Tohfa and other schemes helped Muslim families. Mr. Rammohan Naidu added that waqf board properties were also protected during the TDP regime. He urged the Muslim community to extend their support to TDP in forthcoming general elections.

