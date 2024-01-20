GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP government has ignored tribal issues in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP-JSP combine, if voted to power, will develop ASR district, provide safe drinking water, create 20 lakh jobs and extend aid to unemployed youth till they land jobs, he promises

January 20, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Araku Valley (ASR District)

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ public meeting, at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday.

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ public meeting, at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday.

While the government headed by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh had promoted ‘Araku Coffee’ cultivated in the Agency region of Alluri Sitharama Raju district and brought it international recognition, the one helmed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) brought the region disrepute by encouraging anti-social activities such as ganja cultivation, alleged TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on January 20.

Addressing a large number of tribal people who attended the party’s ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Araku Valley, Mr. Naidu lambasted the YSRCP government in the State for “completely neglecting the development of the district and ignoring the problems of the tribal people, and exploiting the natural resources of the region.”

Terming the YSRCP government as “anti-tribal,” the former Chief Minister said the tribal farmers were struggling to secure affordable prices for their produce.

“Araku has a very special place in my heart due to its scenic hills and valleys,” Mr. Naidu said.

Bauxite mining

Stating that the TDP government had opposed bauxite mining in the Agency area, Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government was involved in large-scale mining of bauxite in the name of laterite. “The bauxite being mined is being transported to Bharathi Cements, which belongs to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the TDP chief alleged.

The TDP government had issued G.O. No. 3, which assured jobs for locals, but the YSRCP government revoked it, he alleged.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had withdrawn 16 tribal welfare schemes, which included Giri Puthrika Kalyan, food basket, mosquito nets distribution, and free electricity for up to 200 units, Mr. Naidu said.

Referring to the recent ‘dholi deaths’ of a woman and six-month-old baby in S. Kota mandal, Mr. Naidu said such instances were increasing in the Agency areas.

While the TDP government had launched feeder ambulance services, Thalli-Bidda Express and Maha Prasthanam vehicles for the benefit of the needy during emergencies, the YSRCP government had withdrawn all such services, he said.

Mr. Naidu said that the TDP-JSP combine, if elected to power, would develop ASR district, supply safe drinking water to tribals, and promote tourism to generate employment in the region. He also promised all help the Polavaram project displaced villagers.

Reminding that he had adopted a village when the TDP government was in power, Mr. Naidu said a special action plan would be prepared to improve the living standards of the tribals.

Taking a dig at the YSRCP MLAs and leaders from Paderu, Araku, Parvathipuram and other Agency areas, Mr. Naidu said they were resorting to large-scale corruption.

Three capitals

Referring to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three-capital decision, Mr. Naidu said the move was not out of love for Visakhapatnam. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy only loves lands and properties in the Port City,” he alleged.

“If the tribal people give Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy another chance, the scenic hills in the region will face the fate of Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Naidu said.

Exuding confidence that the TDP-JSP combine would storm to power in the State, Mr. Naidu said that the alliance government would create 20 lakh jobs for youth and provide ₹3,000 per month financial assistance under ‘Yuvagalam Nidhi’ to the unemployed youth till they landed jobs. He also promised to address the grievances of the Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.