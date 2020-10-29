YSRCP gave ₹12,000 crore to farmers in one year: Minister

Kannababu flays TDP for creating confusion by making allegations

Minister for Agriculture K. Kannababu has said that the YSR Congress Party government has extended a record amount of about ₹12,000 crore to farmers in the form of investment aid under Rythu Bharosa scheme in just one year, while the previous government could only waive ₹12,731 crore worth loans between 2014 and 2019.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Kannababu criticised the allegations of Telugu Desam Party that the YSRCP government was not going to give ₹77,500 to each farmer. It was ridiculous on part of the TDP to say that a farmer would have received ₹77,500 had TDP been voted to power, he said.

The TDP was only confusing farmers by making allegations that farmers were going to lose such an amount just because TDP promised it during elections, Mr. Kannababu said.

He said the YSRCP was keeping its promise and even increased the amount by a thousand making it ₹13,500 per year and ₹67,5000 for five years.

He said the State government had deposited input subsidy regarding crops damaged in July, August and September to farmers’ accounts on October 27 in record time.

He said that a GO issued in 2015 specified that crop damage compensation should be given only if the fields were inundated for more than a week, and the YSRCP government was following the same without making any changes.

The government was going all out to help the farmers and public in need by delivering essentials and other help through volunteers, he said.