YSRCP converted Vizag into ‘drugs capital’ instead of Executive capital, alleges TDP 

The CBI should inquire into the role of the YSRCP leaders in the drugs scam and initiate action against them, demands TDP leader Pattabhi Ram

March 22, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Telugu Desam Party official spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram.

Telugu Desam Party official spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has turned Visakhapatnam into a ‘drugs capital’ instead of Executive capital, alleges the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Terming YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as “Andhra Escobar,” TDP official spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram, while addressing the media at the party office at Mangalagiri on March 22 (Friday), alleged that YSRCP leader Koonam Veerabhadra Rao’s Sandhya Aqua Export Pvt. Limited had imported 25,000 kg dried yeast reportedly mixed with drugs from Brazil.

The TDP leader said the CBI had seized the consignment, the value of which was estimated to be around ₹50,000 crore.

“The CBI, in its report, made it clear that higher officials of the Andhra Pradesh government created hurdles in the inspection of the container that carried the drugs,” Mr. Pattabhi Ram said.

“It seems Mr.  Jagan Mohan Reddy had sent his officials for safe passage of drugs knowing that they were being imported from Brazil,” he alleged.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is in a hurry to move to Visakhapatnam only to expand his drug mafia,” the TDP leader alleged.

Referring to a post on a social media platform in 2022 by YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy congratulating Luiz Lula Da Silva on being elected Brazilian President, Mr. Pattabhi Ram said, “It is now crystal clear why the YSRCP MP conveyed his greetings to the Brazil leader.”

Mr. Pattabhi Ram asserted that the TDP would not remain silent if Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy tried to damage the future of the youth.

The CBI should inquire into the role of the YSRCP leaders in the drugs scam and initiate action against them, he said.

