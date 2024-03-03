YSRCP Chittoor MLA to join Jana Sena Party, strongman C.K. Babu annouces support to TDP candidate

March 03, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHITTOOR

In what could be termed as a shot in the arm of the Telugu Desam Party-Jana Sena Party (JSP) combine, the sitting YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Arani Srinivasulu on Match 3 (Sunday) confirmed that he would join the JSP, while former MLA C.K. Jayachandra Reddy alias C.K. Babu announced his support to the TDP candidate for Chittoor Assembly constituency Gurajala Jagan Mohan.

Mr. Srinivasulu told The Hindu that he met Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada and expressed his desire to contest from Tirupati as the party candidate. “I was meted out an injustice in the YSRCP. I felt ditched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who earlier offered me a Rajya Sabha seat, but reneged on his promise,” said Mr. Srinivasulu, a leader belonging to the dominant Balija community.

The YSRCP MLA said that he would “do his best” for the victory of the TDP candidate in Chittoor Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, former MLA C.K. Babu, who is considered a strongman in the constituency, convened a meeting with his followers at his house to decide on his support for the “right candidate” in Chittoor. A few hours later, TDP candidate Gurajala Jagan Mohan arrived at Mr. Babu’s house. Welcoming him, Mr Babu said: “My supporters said they will stand by any decision I take. I have decided to support Mr. Gurajala Jagan Mohan.”

Mr. Jagan Mohan said that he always had respect for Mr. Babu and his supporters.

Mr. Babu’s supporters alleged that YSRCP leader M.C. Vijayananda Reddy prompted the police to detain Mr. Babu’s supporters and bind them over when the former MLA wanted to convene a meeting a few days ago.

“This led to Mr. Babu to extend support to the TDP candidate,” said one of his supporter.

Mr. Babu, a four-time MLA, has been a dominant leader in the Chittoor politics for the last three decades.

Meanwhile, the supporters of the TDP candidate took out a rally with about 300 cars through the arterial junctions of Chittoor Municipal Corporation, hailing Mr. Gurajala Jagan Mohan’s leadership.