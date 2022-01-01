YSRCP caused inestimable damage to State’s economy, says Naidu

‘The ongoing destructive rule is denting the brand image of the once progressive State’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he was unable to fathom out the extent of financial decline the YSRCP government had caused in Andhra Pradesh in the past three years.

Addressing the media at the party national office here, Mr. Naidu said many Chief Ministers had served in the combined and residual Andhra Pradesh, but none of them had caused this kind of an “inestimable and irreparable damage” to the State’s economy.

“The ongoing destructive rule is badly denting the brand image of the once progressive State such as Andhra Pradesh both nationally and internationally,” Mr. Naidu observed.

Stating that all sections of people were losing hope in the future of the State, Mr. Naidu said, “From industrialists to daily-wage coolies, all are looking at other States for work opportunities and livelihood. The people are facing unprecedented problems.”

“A sort of reverse migration is being witnessed. In the past, people used to come from Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam for better opportunities. Now, the scene has reversed. People are going from Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar,” he said.

‘Reign of terror’

Alleging that the ruling YSRCP was spearheading a reign of terror by misusing the ACB and the CID, Mr. Naidu said people were remaining silent as they were afraid of being humiliated at the hands of the ruling party leaders. “Several others are leaving the State to avoid needless confrontation with the unruly gangs and mafia here,” Mr. Naidu said.

“People are tolerating the lawless activities of the YSRCP government as they are left with no other option now. They will decide the fate of the ruling YSRCP in the elections,” he said.

Referring to the rumours doing the rounds that there would be early elections in the State, Mr. Naidu said the TDP was ready for it.

“The talk of electoral alliances is hypothetical. The TDP will not comment on such issues at this juncture,” he made it clear.

The TDP would conduct meetings in all the 175 Assembly segments and step up people’s agitations, he said.

During the TDP term, 90% subsidy had been given for drip irrigation, but there was no mention of the programme now, he said. The TDP government had done a lot to usher in farm mechanisation. In contrast, the YSRCP government had done nothing on this front so far, he alleged.

“People thought that the YSRCP government would do wonders, but all their hopes have been dashed,” Mr. Naidu observed.