YSRCP candidates should intensify door-to-door campaign, says the party regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy

‘The party will get majority in all constituencies when the candidates meet maximum number of voters’

April 12, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao interacting with YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy in Srikakulam on Friday.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao interacting with YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy in Srikakulam on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy on Friday directed all the party to intensify door-to-door campaign while taking the support from leaders of all frontal organisations and local bodies. Along with Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, he reviewed the party’s campaign in all the Assembly constituencies of united Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the party would get majority in all constituencies when the candidates meet maximum number of voters. Mr. Subba Reddy directed them not to give any scope for differences since the party would take care of the leaders who could not get tickets to contest the forthcoming general elections.

Mr. Prasada Rao said that there was a positive wave for the YSRCP in the entire Srikakulam district and other parts of the State. YSRCP district president Dharmana Krishnadas said that the welfare schemes caught the attention of everyone and hoped for a massive victory for the party.

Speaker of Legislative Assembly Thammineni Sitharam, Itchapuram MLA candidate Piriya Vijaya, Patapatnam candidate Reddi Shanti, Tekkali nominee Duvvada Srinivas, Srikakulam MP candidate Perada Tilak and others were present.

