YSRCP bats for textile park under MITRA at Kopparthi

The industrial hub in Kadapa district has all facilities, Vijaya Sai says in Rajya Sabha

The YSRCP has urged the Union government to establish one of the seven textile parks proposed under the ₹4,445-crore Mega Investment Textiles Parks (MITRA) scheme, in Andhra Pradesh’s Kopparthi mega industrial hub.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, party member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the Kopparthi industrial hub, which was recently established in Kadapa district, had all the facilities in place, and was set to become the chosen destination for many investors.

He said the State government had announced subsidies to encourage investors and promote the industrial hub.

“A.P. is the second biggest producer of cotton and silk with over 4.5 lakh skilled handloom and powerloom workers,” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said.

He said the MITRA park would potentially become the nodal point for the textile industry of the State and contribute largely to the integration of the supply chain.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the parks would facilitate spinning, dyeing, and printing at one place, and thousands of jobs would be created, a release issued here said.