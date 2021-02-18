YSRCP-backed candidates win majority seats in Kuppam

Candidates supported by the ruling YSR Congress Party have won a majority of the seats in Kuppam constituency represented by TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The candidates owing allegiance to the ruling dispensation had won 69 panchayats out of 89, while the TDP had to be content with 10 seats. Counting was in progress in the remaining 10 seats when reports last came in.

Speaking to the media at Amaravati, Ministers K. Kannababu, B. Satyanarayana and senior legislator Malladi Vishnu said the YSRCP had successfully breached what was once the TDP citadel, which they attributed to the charisma of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his pet schemes. They appealed to Mr. Naidu to go on introspection mode and analyse the reasons for his party’s disastrous performance in what was claimed to be his fortress.