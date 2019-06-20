YSRCP assails ZP chairman over residence demolition

YSR Congress Party(YSRCP) members on Wednesday assailed Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairman Mallela Rajaeskhar Goud at its general body meeting here, for renting out the chairperson’s residence for the construction of a private hotel.

They demanded Mr. Goud’s resignation as well as of those government officials who’d assisted him in the matter, and a vigilance and enforcement inquiry into the demolition of the government property.

Mr. Goud said the property was rented out after a tender was floated and given to the highest bidder. “The ZP will get ₹1,00,000 as rent per month,” he said.

He further said the ZP’s financial state was in dire straits.

“We do not even have funds to pay sweepers,” he claimed. As for the demolition of the building, he said it was impending as the building was in a decrepit condition.

“The costs of demolition as well as reconstruction are being borne by a private contractor,” he added.