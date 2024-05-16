GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

YSRCP all set to create history in Andhra Pradesh, affirms Jagan Mohan Reddy

We will break our own record achieved in the 2019 elections, and the results will be such that the whole country will stand up and look towards Andhra Pradesh, says the Chief Minister

Published - May 16, 2024 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
The YSRCP government will serve the people better in the next five years, and the governance model put in place has never been seen before, says Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP government will serve the people better in the next five years, and the governance model put in place has never been seen before, says Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has exuded confidence that his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will on June 4 break its own record of winning 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

“The results will be such that the whole country will stand up and look towards Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said at a meeting of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) team here on May 16 (Thursday).

Hails I-PAC team

“The YSRCP will create history,” he asserted, while insisting that the governance model put in place by him was never seen before, and the I-PAC’s effort in streamlining and bringing in more efficiency into the system helped the party in becoming much stronger.

Stating that the services of the I-PAC had been invaluable, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he did his best, and promised that the YSRCP government would serve the people better in the next five years. He observed that its journey (with the I-PAC) would continue in the future.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.