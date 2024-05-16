YSRCP all set to create history in Andhra Pradesh, affirms Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has exuded confidence that his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will on June 4 break its own record of winning 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

“The results will be such that the whole country will stand up and look towards Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said at a meeting of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) team here on May 16 (Thursday).

Hails I-PAC team

“The YSRCP will create history,” he asserted, while insisting that the governance model put in place by him was never seen before, and the I-PAC’s effort in streamlining and bringing in more efficiency into the system helped the party in becoming much stronger.

Stating that the services of the I-PAC had been invaluable, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he did his best, and promised that the YSRCP government would serve the people better in the next five years. He observed that its journey (with the I-PAC) would continue in the future.