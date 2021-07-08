YSR Lifetime Achievement, YSR Achievement awards announced

Awards will be presented on August 14 or 15

The State government announced 63 YSR Lifetime Achievement, and YSR Achievement Awards in various categories on Wednesday.

A cash prize of ₹10 lakh and a memento would be given to the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awardees. Similarly, ₹5 lakh cash prize and a memento would be given to each YSR Achievement award winner.

The government would present the awards to the winners either on August 14 or 15. Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy planned to present the awards last year but for COVID pandemic. The government postponed the process.

A State level screening committee has selected Eight organisations, 11 farmers, 21 artistes, 7 writers, 8 journalists, and eight COVID warriors for the awards.

The YSR Lifetime achievement awards will be presented to MSN Charities Trust (Kakinada, East Godavari); CP Brown Library (YSR Kadapa); Sarswata Niketan Library (Vetapalem, Prakasam); Sri Satyasai Central Trust (Anantapur); RC Reddy Study Circle (YSR Kadapa); Rural Development Trust (Anantapur); Sri Gowthami Regional Library (Rajahmundry) and Maharaja Government College of Music and Dance (Vizianagaram).

The farmer who will receive lifetime achievement awards is the late Palla Venkanna (founder of Kadiyam nurseries). Andhra Fine Khadi Karmikabhyudaya Sangham (Srikakluam), Late Vangapandu Prasada Rao, Sri Bobbili Veena Kendram (Achyuta Narayana), Ponnala Ramasubba Reddy (theatre, Nellore), Surabhi Natakam (Sri Vinayaka Natya Mandali, YSR Kadapa) and Siddhrendra Yogi Kalakshetram (Kuchipudi) will receive the lifetime achievement awards.

Writers late Kalipatnam Rama Rao (Kara Master, Srikakulam), Katti Padma Rao (Guntur), Rachapalem Chandrasekhar Reddy (Literature, YSR Kadapa), Bandi Narayana Swamy (literature, Anantapur), Kethu Viswanatha Reddy (literature, YSR Kadapa), Konakaluri Inak (literature, Guntur), Lalitha Kumari (Olga) (literature, Guntur) will receive the lifetime achievement awards.

Journalists Palagummi Sainath (Chennai), ABK Prasad (Krishna), the late Potturi Venkateswara Rao (Guntur), Sheik Kaza Hussain (Devi Priya) (Guntur), K. Amarnath (West Godavari), Surendra cartoonist (Kadapa), Telakapalli Ravi (Kurnool) and Imam (Anantapur) will be presented with lifetime achievement awards.

COVID warriors Dr. Nitichandra (Professor Pulmolonology, Nellore), Dr. K. Krishna Kishore (Professor ENT, Kakinada), Lakshmi, (Staff nurse,GGH, Vijayawada), K. Jyotirmayi (staff nurse, Anantapur), Turubilli Tejaswi (staff nurse, Visakhpatnam),M Yoebu (Male nurse, Nellore), Amma Charitable Trust (Guntur), Arti Homes (YSR Kadapa) will receive achievement awards.

Government Adviser (Communications) and High Power Screening committee member GVR Krishna Mohan, Principal Secretary (GAD) Praveen Prakash disclosed these details at a press conference on Wednesday.