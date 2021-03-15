YSR Congress wins hands down in Krishna, West Godavari districts

Party candidates make inroads into TDP’s strongholds

The YSR Congress Party candidates won hands down in the urban local bodies elections held in Krishna and West Godavari districts.

The ruling party has won the Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation and was leading in many wards in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) till last report came in. Results were announced for most of the urban local bodies on Sunday. Jana Sena Party (JSP) won only four wards in Narsapuram and one in Jangareddygudem.

In West Godavari district, the YSRCP won in Narsapuram, Kovvur, Nidadavole and Jangareddygudem municipalities. The TDP candidates won seven wards in Kovvur municipality, three in Jangareddygudem and one each in the remaining municipalities.

The YSRCP bagged 24 wards out of 31 in Narsapuram, 15 of the total 23 wards in Kovvur, 27 out of 28 in Nidadavole and 25 wards of the total 29 in Jangareddygudem municipalities.

In Krishna district, the ruling party was leading in Nuzvid, Pedana, Vuyyur, Nandigama and Tiruvuru municipalities. The candidates won in the TDP’s stronghold areas in West Godavari and Krishna districts. The YSRCP candidates celebrated the victory at the respective party offices. They distributed sweets and exchanged greetings on the occasion.