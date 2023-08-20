YSR Congress wins 22 out of 34 sarpanch posts in Andhra Pradesh

August 20, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Candidates backed by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have won a majority of the 34 sarpanch and 245 ward member posts which went to polls on August 19.

The TDP claimed to have wrested seven sarpanch posts which were previously won by the YSRCP.

Of the 34 sarpanch posts for which elections were held, YSRCP supported candidates won 22.

Nine candidates won with the support of TDP and contestants who enjoyed the support of either TDP or Jana Sena Party (JSP) have won three posts.

According to an official release, of the 66 sarpanch posts which were notified, 30 were declared as unanimously elected and elections were held for 34 posts. There were no nominations for two posts.

Similarly, elections for 1,062 ward member posts were notified and 756 were declared as ‘unanimous’. No nominations were submitted for 61 posts.