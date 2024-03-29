GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Y.S. Sharmila to launch ‘Gadapa Gadapa ki Congress Party’ on March 30 in State

The APCC president will announce the party’s flagship programmes proposed to be launched

March 29, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress in the State will kickstart its election campaign, “Gadapa Gadapa ki Congress Party”, on March 30 (Saturday).

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y. S. Sharmila will announce the formal launch of the mass contact programme ahead of the elections to make the party’s voice heard and to encourage people to participate in the voting process and usher in responsible governance.

Ms. Sharmila will also announce the party’s flagship programmes proposed to be launched by the party for farmers, unemployed youth and the weaker sections of the society.

Modi govt. flayed

The party’s senior leaders, meanwhile, slammed the BJP government at the Centre for resorting to alleged ‘tax terrorism’ on the pretext of IT payments.

The AICC in-charge for the Congress in Andhra Pradesh, Manickam Tagore, posted on ‘X’ his strong resentment against the Narendra Modi government ‘‘pursuing a vendetta against the Congress party”. He posted: “Country shaken by BJP’s 8,250 crore electoral bond scandal. While the ruling party gets backed with funds from their friends, the Income Tax department conveniently targets Congress with yet another demand of 1800 crores. # BJPTaxTerrorism”

He also tagged along a poster which read, “Join BJP and Avail the Following Benefits- Freedom from Raids, Certificate of ‘Saaf aur Shareef Insaan’, Access to Government contracts and a Welcome Gift of BJP Ticket.”

In protest against the “targeting of the Congress party by the Central IT department”, the A.P. Congress leaders proposed to stage a demonstration in front of the Income Tax office here on March 30.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Vijayawada / Indian National Congress / political campaigns

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.