Youth tonsured by police last year goes missing

A 23-year-old Dalit youth, who was tonsured by the Seetanagaram police in the police station on July 20 last year, has been missing since Wednesday.
Rajamahendravaram City North Zone DSP K. Venkateswara Rao said that the wife of the youth, Kausalya, had lodged a complaint with the Seetanagaram police on Wednesday night stating that her husband had been missing.
“We have registered a missing case and special teams have been deployed for a search operation. No clue has been received about him till Thursday evening,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao told The Hindu.
Two police personnel, including the then Seetanagaram Sub-Inspector, were suspended for tonsuring the youth.
The victim had also written a letter to the President of India, seeking permission to allow him to join the Naxalites stating that justice was not done to him.
