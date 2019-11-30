Youth killed as bike falls in canal

A youth, identified as Somnadh, died on the spot when the motorcycle on which he was travelling along with a friend, Vishnu, plunged into the distributary canal of Tungabhadra High Level Canal, on the outskirts of Uravakonda town in the district on Saturday. The police said the canal was dry and the injured Vishnu was given first aid at Uravakonda and sent to Government General Hospital at Anantapur for better treatment.

Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad said he had received a complaint that no signboard or signage cautioning motorists was erected at the spot of accident, which he was verifying. If necessary, proper protection would be provided for the vehicles at the spot, he added.