Youth held for opening fire at neighbour

The police on Saturday arrested a 24-year-old tailor at Kadapa Nattam village of Baireddipalle mandal, 100 km from here, on charges of opening fire at his neighbours with a country weapon on Friday night, suspecting them to be behind the breakup of his alliance with a girl of the village.

According to information, Chand Basha’s (25) marriage was fixed with a girl in the village. However, after betrothal, the girl’s family backed out from the marriage with Basha and he was not convinced by the the reasons cited for the rejection. He reportedly learnt that Mudeena, the girl’s aunt, was behind the breakup of the alliance. The two used to allegedly frequently accost and blame each other for the development.

Deputy SP (Palamaner) C.M. Gangaiah said that on Friday evening, Mudeena and Basha had a quarrel at a public place, while the former allegedly humiliated the youth. Enraged at this, Basha picked up a country-made rifle from his house and reached Mudeena’s house around 10.30 p.m. of Friday. In a bid to warn the woman and her family members not to interfere in his affairs, he allegedly fired at the door.

Fearing that the family might inform the police about his act, Basha ran away from the village along with the weapon and hid in a forest location nearby all night.

Acting on a complaint from Mudeena on Saturday, the Baireddipalle police arrested the youth and seized the firearm while he was coming out of the forest. Cases were booked under various sections of the IPC against the accused.