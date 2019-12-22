Andhra Pradesh

Youth fest draws good response

more-in

Chairman of the Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology at Nambur in Guntur district Vasireddy Vidya Sagar on Saturday urged students to take an active part in co-curricular activities.

Addressing the college students at the inaugural session of a youth festival on the campus, Mr. Vidya Sagar said in this competitive era, it was imperative for students to hone their skills in all activities and grow into a rounded personality.

Around 7,000 students from 120 colleges from across the State participated in the fest VIVA-VVIT 2019, on the first day. “Bringing Back the Childhood’ being the theme of this year’s festival, the organisers lined up a series of activities covering the areas of sports, culture and technical aspects.

Under technical events, students participated in paper presentation, project exhibition and a technical quiz. Competitions in traditional dance, music and photography and kabaddi, kho-kho and volleyball were the other events the students bonded over.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 1:11:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/youth-fest-draws-good-response/article30369213.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY